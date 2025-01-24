Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Absolutely ludicrous': Australian Open fans trashed for booing Novak Djokovic after shock retirement

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2025 04:01 PM IST

A section of fans at the Rod Laver Arena could be heard booing Novak Djokovic as the 10-time Australian Open winner walked off after retiring in the semi-final

Novak Djokovic was looking as good as ever in the first set of his 2025 Australian Open semi-final against Alexander Zverev, even looking well ahead of the German for large parts of it, and so it was a shock to everyone when he retired as soon as he lost the tie-breaker. While he was applauded as he walked, there was a sizeable minority of fans at the Rod Laver Arena that booed him and Djokovic could be seen stopping, turning and put his this thumbs up towards them before leaving the court. It prompted Zverev to ask the crowd to not boo a player who has retired and American legend John McEnroe later berated the fans as well.

Novak Djokovic gives a thumbs up to booing fans at the Rod Laver Arena after retiring in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open(AP)
Novak Djokovic gives a thumbs up to booing fans at the Rod Laver Arena after retiring in his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open(AP)

“They can’t possibly be booing him. Please!" he stated while doing commentary for the host broadcasters. “He’s won this 10 times. I mean, come on. I mean, clearly something was up," McEnroe later said on Channel Nine.

“The guy is a battler. I mean, him and Rafa [Nadal] have dug deeper than any two players I have seen. So to do that [boo], because he decided that he couldn’t go on after what he’s done here I thought was absolutely ludicrous, honestly. That was almost as depressing as seeing the end of the match," he said.

This isn't the first time this year that crowd behaviour has taken centre-stage at the Australian Open. American Danielle Collins had run-ins with the crowd. Collins was heckled by fans in her second round match against home favourite Destanee Aiava and she blew kisses to the crowd after winning the match. Djokovic later commended her for giving it back to the crowd. A match also had to moved to a different court after fans grew too loud at the only court at Melbourne Park which was equipped with a bar - popularly known as the "party Court".

Zverev calls out fans for booing Djokovic

Zverev asked fans to not boo a player when they leave the court injured, especially in the case of Djokovic who was chasing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title and a record-extending 11th Australian Open.

“Please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everyone paid for tickets and everyone wants to see a five-set semi-final but Novak has given absolutely everything of his life to the sport the last 20 years," Zverev said as Djokovic made his way out of the court.

* "He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot. Be respectful. Really, show some love for Novak as well," said Zverev.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On