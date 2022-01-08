Home / Sports / Tennis / Adelaide International: Gael Monfils to face Karen Khachanov in summit clash
tennis

Adelaide International: Gael Monfils to face Karen Khachanov in summit clash

The Frenchman defeated Kokkinakis by 7-5, 6-0 in a clash which lasted for 80 minutes to enter his first ATP Tour final on Australian soil.
France's Gael Monfils&nbsp;(REUTERS)
France's Gael Monfils (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Adelaide

Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday to enter the final of the ATP tournament.

The Frenchman defeated Kokkinakis by 7-5, 6-0 in a clash which lasted for 80 minutes to enter his first ATP Tour final on Australian soil. From 5-5 in the first set, Monfils won eight straight games, before a tense 10-minute finale, for a chance to capture his 11th crown on Sunday.

His victory over the Australian wildcard sets up a final between the tournament's top two seeds; earlier in the day No.2 seed, Karen Khachanov moved closer to his first title in more than three years after a breakthrough win over Marin Cilic.

Khachanov entered Saturday's semifinal with a 0-2 head-to-head record against the No.3 seed, yet emerged with a 7-6(3) 6-3 triumph. Khachanov advanced to a title match at an ATP Tour event for the first time since November 2018 at the Paris Masters (d. Djokovic).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gael monfils karen khachanov
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out