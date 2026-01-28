Alcaraz forced to remove banded device; Sinner, Sabalenka dragged in as Whoop drama angers greats: 'It's not steroids'

A fresh drama erupted at the 2026 Australian Open after top players Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka were forced to remove banned fitness trackers before the start of their respective matches in Melbourne earlier this week. The wearable devices in question were Whoop trackers, worn by athletes to monitor performance and recovery.

Alcaraz was asked to remove the device hidden beneath his wrist sweatband ahead of his fourth-round match against American Tommy Paul on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. The incident occurred during his warm-up after the toss, when chair umpire Marija Cicak noticed the fitness-tracking device on his right wrist. Alcaraz obliged and promptly removed it, but the moment, captured live by broadcasters, triggered widespread debate among experts and fans.

A day later, Sinner too faced a similar situation during his match against Luciano Darderi on Monday, while Sabalenka had her device removed earlier in the tournament.

While wearable devices have been permitted on the WTA and ATP Tours since 2024, Grand Slam tournaments currently have no provision allowing their use during matches. However, Tennis Australia, the organiser of the Australian Open, confirmed that discussions are ongoing over allowing such devices in the future.

What are Whoop fitness trackers and why are they not allowed at Grand Slams? Whoop devices are screenless biometric and motion trackers typically worn on the wrist during training, competition and recovery across elite sports. The device measures heart rate, heart rate variability, recovery, activity strain, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, respiratory rate, sleep stages and other performance metrics. Data is synced via Bluetooth and accessed by coaches or athletes post-match on mobile devices.

The technology helps athletes track physical load, recovery patterns and injury risk, including whether they are in the so-called “red zone”, which indicates heightened fatigue or injury susceptibility.

Sabalenka, a Whoop ambassador, previously explained how the device aided her recovery during her 2024 US Open title run. In a video released by the WTA, the Belarusian said the data showed she was in the “red zone” between matches, prompting her to take additional rest days.

Sinner, who struggled in extreme Melbourne heat earlier in the tournament, also highlighted the device’s value for recovery rather than in-match assistance.

“There is certain data that we would like to track a little bit on court,” Sinner said. “It’s not for the live thing. It’s more about what you can see after the match — heart rate, calories burned — all these kinds of things.”

The WTA approved wearable devices in 2021, followed by the ATP in 2024. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) gave its approval last December after evaluation. However, Grand Slam tournaments, governed separately, have yet to grant clearance for in-match usage.

“Wearables are currently not permitted at Grand Slams,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson said. “The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change.”

One argument against approval is that such devices are accessible only to elite athletes, potentially creating an unfair competitive advantage.

‘Data is not steroids’ The controversy left former players Todd Woodbridge and Lleyton Hewitt stunned.

Speaking to Channel Nine, Woodbridge said: “Whoop shows data on how you are feeling and can be used for coaching. I don’t understand why you can’t use that data. It doesn’t make sense. Sometimes I don’t get these rules in tennis. One allows it, the other doesn’t. Can we get our rules the same, please?”

Hewitt echoed similar concerns, admitting he struggled to understand the inconsistency in regulations.

Whoop founder Will Ahmed also criticised the decision to ask Alcaraz to remove the device.

“Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk,” Ahmed posted on X. “Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids.”