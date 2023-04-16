Home / Sports / Tennis / Andrey Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo Masters title

Andrey Rublev gets long-awaited reward with Monte Carlo Masters title

Reuters |
Apr 16, 2023 10:11 PM IST

The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Andrey Rublev made the most of Holger Rune's nerves to win a see-saw Monte Carlo final 5-7 6-2 7-5 on Sunday, as the Russian's talent was finally rewarded with a Masters title.

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, poses with his trophy after defeating Holger Rune, of Denmark,in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters final match(AP)
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, poses with his trophy after defeating Holger Rune, of Denmark,in the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters final match(AP)

The fifth seed stayed composed when it mattered to eventually run down his 19-year-old opponent and claim the most prestigious title of his career.

Rublev, 25, was 4-1 down in the decider but ground his way back into the contest to prevail on his second match point with an ace at a sun-drenched Monte Carlo Country Club.

It was Rublev's third attempt in a Masters final after failing at the final hurdle here in Monte Carlo and in Cincinnati in 2021.

"I don't know what to say, I'm just happy, I struggled so much to get this title," said Rublev.

Rune, who burst into the limelight at last year's French Open when he reached the quarter-finals, needed nearly three hours to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

Rublev also needed three sets to beat American Taylor Fritz, and fatigue was a factor in Sunday's showdown.

Rune, the youngest Monte Carlo finalist after Rafael Nadal in 2005, opened a 4-2 lead in the first set on his second opportunity to break, only for an unforced forehand error to allow Rublev to break right back.

The Russian, however, bowed under pressure in the seventh game as he sent a forehand long to lose his second service game and give Rune the opening set.

After an early exchange of breaks, Rune netted a routine shot to drop serve again before Rublev held for 4-2 in the second set.

The Russian then broke to love and levelled the contest on serve as Rune seemed to lose his composure.

The Dane, however, found gravity-defying angles to break first in the decider, moving 3-0, and 4-1 ahead.

But Rublev did not surrender and after breaking in the seventh game, he broke Rune's serve again as the Dane received a warning for angrily sending the ball into the crowd in the 11th game.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
monte carlo masters andrey rublev
monte carlo masters andrey rublev
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out