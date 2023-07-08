Andy Murray drops shocking hint at last Wimbledon appearance after heartbreaking loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas

It was yet another heartbreaking early exit from Wimbledon for Andy Murray, who lifted two titles at the SW19 to end his nation's 77-year-long wait, as he lost to fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in dramatic five-setter tie on Centre Court which lasted for two days. Murray took a sensational two-set lead on Thursday night after going down in the opening set before Wimbledon curfew curtailed the match and pushed it to Friday. Britain's Andy Murray reacts as he speaks during a press conference after his defeat against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men's singles tennis match(AFP)

Murray remained on verge of his biggest Grand Slam win after a long time as the match resumed in Day 5 of the 2023 Championships with the former champion requiring a set to win. But the Brit made a sluggish start to the fourth set as struggled to break the Greek's serve who then raced away in the tie-breaker. Tsitsipas then managed to break a weary Murray's serve early in the deciding set and maintained the lead to seal his place in the third round.

There were big hopes from Murray of making his first quarters at the All England Club for the first time since 2017 especially after his back-to-back Challenger titles in June. But the expectations were cut short in the second round itself for the second time in a row leaving him heartbroken as he hinted towards having made his last ever appearance in the event.

"I don't know," he said when asked whether he would want to return to Wimbledon next year. "Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that. Yeah, it's similar to I guess last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going.

"I don't plan to stop right now. But, yeah, this one will take a little while to get over. Hopefully find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better."

Since his return from hip surgery, Murray has never made it to the second week of a Grand Slam with his best show being a third-round appearance in 2021 Wimbledon, 2022 US Open and 2023 Australian Open.

