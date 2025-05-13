Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andy Murray splits from Novak Djokovic, will no longer coach tennis great

AFP |
May 13, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Andy Murray will no longer coach former rival Novak Djokovic, the pair announced Tuesday, ending their six-month partnership.

Andy Murray will no longer be coaching former rival Novak Djokovic, ending their six-month partnership, the pair announced Tuesday.

Andy Murray will no longer be coaching former rival Novak Djokovic, ending their six-month partnership(REUTERS)
Andy Murray will no longer be coaching former rival Novak Djokovic, ending their six-month partnership(REUTERS)

Djokovic stunned the tennis world in November when he said he had hired the retired Murray, who had no track record as a coach, to lead his off-court team.

But the two 37-year-olds have already parted company, with Britain's Murray thanking Serbia star Djokovic for an "unbelievable opportunity".

Their split comes after Djokovic, the winner of a record 24 men's Grand Slam singles titles, endured a difficult start to the season -- including losing his first match at his last two tournaments.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months," said Murray in a statement.

"I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season," added the Scot, who defeated Djokovic in the 2012 US Open and 2013 Wimbledon finals to win two of his three Grand Slam titles.

Their partnership started well, with Djokovic defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, only to retire through injury during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

But success has since proved elusive, with Djokovic saying Tuesday: "Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court, really enjoyed deepening our friendship together."

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Andy Murray splits from Novak Djokovic, will no longer coach tennis great
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On