Aryna Sabalenka disappointed after WTA Finals defeat to Elena Rybakina, says ‘The bad thing this season is that I…'

Aryna Sabalenka crashed to a 3-6 6 (0)-(7)7 defeat against Elena Rybakina, at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The result saw Rybakina end her campaign with 11 consecutive wins, a streak which also includes five victories over top-10 opponents in Riyadh. She was the last player to qualify for the WTA Finals, and ended her season as the World No. 6. Meanwhile, Sabalenka finished her campaign as the World No. 1. Aryna Sabalenka speaks after losing the final match against Elena Rybakina.(REUTERS)

After her defeat, Sabalenka said, "It’s been pretty good so far. I just need to get a little bit better with myself, a little bit more, and hopefully next season I’ll improve."

‘The bad thing this season is that I…’: Aryna Sabalenka

She will now go on a vacation to the Maldives. She said, "Sometimes players are just better on the day than you. The good thing is that I’m always there. The bad thing this season is that I lost most of the biggest finals I made. So I guess I’ll just sit back in the Maldives having my probably tequila and think back and try to analyze my behavior, my emotions."

Meanwhile, Rybakina said, "It was an amazing atmosphere to play here. I’ve really enjoyed it — it’s my second year in a row — and it’s just so special to be back. Thank you to the Saudi Tennis Federation, the Minister of Sport, and everyone who made this tournament possible."

The victory saw Rybakina take home USD 5.23 million. Meanwhile, Sabalenka got USD 2.7 million as the runner-up.

Rybakina also managed her tour-best 45th hardcourt win of the season. He became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA finals. This year, Sabalenka won four titles, including the US Open, and has registered 63 wins.