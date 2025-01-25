Aryna Sabalenka guaranteed of No.1 ranking even if she loses Australian Open final to Madison Keys

Aryna Sablenka will remain World No.1 even if she loses the Australian Open women's singles final to Madison Keys. Sabalenka was guaranteed the top spot once second seed Iga Swiatek lost to Keys in the semi-final. The Belarus tennis ace currently has 9656 rating points compared to Swiatek's 8120. 19th seed Keys will break into the top 10 irrespective of the result in Sunday's final. She will reach a career-high if she manages to upset Sabalenka and lift her maiden Grand Slam title. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Paula Badosa of Spain in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)

Sabalenka is eying history. The 26-year-old will become the first to complete a hat-trick of Australian Open titles in women's singles in this century if she manages to get the better of Keys in the final. It will be her 21st straight victory at the Melbourne Park and will see her become the first since Martina Hingis (1997-99) to complete a three-peat. Only four other women have done it at the Australian Open – Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Three in a row is a rare achievement at any Slam and has only been done this century on three occasions.

At Roland Garros Justine Henin completed the treble in 2007 and Iga Swiatek emulated it last year.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles but only managed a hat-trick once, at the US Open from 2012-14.

Sabalenka will be in her fifth Slam final, Keys in only her second, having lost the 2017 US Open final 6-3, 6-0 to Sloane Stephens.

Defending champion Sabalenka was hailed by beaten semi-finalist Paula Badosa as being so good it was "like she's playing a PlayStation" after dishing out a merciless straight-sets bludgeoning to her good friend.

The never-say-die American Keys, who will turn 30 next month, saved eight break points and a match point in a nerve-shredding final set against Iga Swiatek that went all the way to a 10-point tiebreak.

"Definitely some big-hitting. I think that is going to happen," the powerful 19th seed Keys predicted of the final between two similar power players.

“Not a lot of long points.”

Keys and Sabalenka have met five times previously, with the Belarusian winning four, most recently on Beijing's hard courts last year. Keys's sole win came on grass in Berlin in 2021.

"She's playing incredible tennis," said Sabalenka.

"She's a very aggressive player, serving well, moving well. She's in great shape.

"It's going to be a great battle."