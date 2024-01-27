Australian Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rohan Bopanna men's doubles final live

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna on Saturday will be hoping to become third time lucky in claiming his maiden Grand Slam title in men's doubles when he partners Matthew Ebden in facing the Italian pair of Simone Boleli and Andrea Vavassori in the 2024 Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena. This will be the second time Bopanna will be in action at the iconic arena, vying for a major at Melbourne Park, having lost in the mixed doubles final last year alongside the legendary Sania Mirza, in what was her final Slam appearance. Australian Open 2024 men's doubles Final Live Streaming

Bopanna scripted his best-ever run in Melbourne over the last fortnight in his 17th appearance in Australian Open appearance, which comprises six round-three exits, the last being in 2018, followed by five straight heartbreaking losses in the opening round. En route to the final, the 43-year-old also assured himself the world No. 1 ranking in ATP men's doubles come Monday, irrespective of the result in the final, as he became the oldest player to claim the crown for the first time in his career.

If Bopanna wins his maiden major in men's doubles, he will become the oldest Slam winner in ATP history and trophy will sit alongside his 2017 win in French Open mixed doubles. For Ebden, who also as a mixed doubles title to his name, will be aiming for his second major, having won the Wimbledon title in 2022.

Live streaming details for Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final:

When and what time will Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final start?

Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final will be on January 27 at 3:15 PM IST. The match will begin after the women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Qinwen Zheng

Which TV channels will broadcast Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final in India?

Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final in India?

Rohan Bopanna’s Australian Open 2024 men's doubles final can be live streamed on Sony Liv app and website in India.