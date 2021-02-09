IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Lack of game time forces early exit for Sumit Nagal
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Lack of game time forces early exit for Sumit Nagal

he Lithuanian held, then broke Nagal at 3-2 and went on an eight-game winning run. From sensing an opening to the door fast shutting, things unravelled for Nagal who was a set and 4-0 down in under an hour.
READ FULL STORY
By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:11 PM IST

As early as in the third game of his Australian Open opening round match, Sumit Nagal had an opportunity to show Ricardas Berankis that it might not be an encore of their encounter last week, where the Indian had a listless 6-2, 6-2 outing in the ATP warm-up tournament. Three break point chances at 40-0 on the Berankis serve at 1-1; all three of them squandered with errors from Nagal’s racquet. Another one came along at deuce; another one went abegging. The Lithuanian held, then broke Nagal at 3-2 and went on an eight-game winning run. From sensing an opening to the door fast shutting, things unravelled for Nagal who was a set and 4-0 down in under an hour.

The slow start and early missed chances proved to be Nagal’s undoing in an inconsistent show, the 23-year-old going down 2-6, 5-7, 3-6 to the world No. 73 on Tuesday in his fourth Grand Slam match and his first on the faster Melbourne Park courts. Nagal arrested the eight-game slide by winning four straight ones himself to make it 4-4 in the second set, but the 30-year-old Berankis’s experience and solidity ensured Nagal was only playing a catch-up game thereafter.

“After that (early missed break points), it just became tough for me,” the 144th-ranked Nagal said after the match. “I started missing a lot of balls and struggled a bit. I just got a little more nervous. I panicked a bit, thinking, ‘why didn’t you convert those break points’. And then I was always chasing the game, I was too far behind. I was trying to change things, just trying to win games. Definitely, I should not have lost eight games in a row.”

Sitting in the studios of Mumbai, former India No. 1 Somdev Devvarman—the latest addition to Nagal’s coaching team as high-performance expert at the Nensel Tennis Academy in Germany where the youngster trains—was straightforward in his assessment.

“You can’t show up in a Grand Slam and have your mind be somewhere else in the first 45 minutes. That was something which was disappointing from a coaching point of view. He might have been nervous, which is also understandable,” Devvarman said in the post-match show for Sony.

Nagal began playing more freely after that and provided glimpses of just why he was given a wild card for the season’s opening Grand Slam, pulling out his trademark crisp forehand winners and making a few swift passing shots. But those sparks were in patches and remained jammed in his drawer for the big points of the crucial games. Like in the fifth game of the third set, where Nagal won a couple of brilliant points off his forehand to set up a chance to break before letting Berankis off the hook with errors on both the break points.

“I started feeling a little bit better with the more time I was spending on court,” Nagal said. “Things were working when I was putting pressure on his forehand. I also took a step back from the baseline and made him go for more winners, which I think worked.”

Devvarman felt Nagal’s time to flaunt his quality and strokeplay was once he swung things around from 0-4 to 4-4 in the second set. Instead, Nagal allowed Berankis to gather himself and dictate terms with his inconsistency.

“At that point, when you have momentum on your side is when you need to show the spark. During moments when it really counts, especially at the Slams,” Devvarman said on the show. “He will have to become more consistent, more relentless.”

Nagal put that down to lack of sufficient game time. This was only his second competitive match since October last year, when he had to close down his fairly successful season—Nagal entered the ATP Prague Challenger quarter-finals and the US Open second round—due to a shoulder problem. The recovery from injury and the 14-day quarantine in Melbourne meant Nagal had a short pre-season, and just an hour’s competitive tennis in the warm-up tournament last week before his Australian Open match.

“I should have won more close games. But that’s also because I haven’t played much lately, haven’t played any matches especially on these types of courts. But it’s a learning experience, and I’ve written down a few things that I want to work on from this match,” Nagal said.

Seeking some much-needed rhythm and games under him now, Nagal will shift base to South America for the next couple of months. He plans to get into three ATP 250 tournaments (Cordoba and Buenos Aires in Argentina and Santiago in Chile) followed by a Challenger in Santiago on his preferred clay courts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Lack of game time forces early exit for Sumit Nagal

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:11 PM IST
he Lithuanian held, then broke Nagal at 3-2 and went on an eight-game winning run. From sensing an opening to the door fast shutting, things unravelled for Nagal who was a set and 4-0 down in under an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
tennis

Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Barty, looking to become the first homegrown champion at the Grand Slam since 1978, won the first 16 points of the one-sided contest and never looked back, wrapping up the win in 44 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coco Gauff of the US hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
Coco Gauff of the US hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
tennis

Australian Open: Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The teenager will next play Elina Svitolina, and the Ukrainian fifth seed will be well aware that Gauff stunned Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka in her first Australian Open campaign last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, said the isolation had taken a toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
tennis

How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The Australian can usually expect a febrile atmosphere when he plays on his favourite court, but a local coronavirus outbreak and unseasonably cold weather kept many punters away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Having come through two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide, and a brief but damaging spat with his hosts over the terms of the isolation, the world number one let his tennis do the talking as he eased to a 297th Grand Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
tennis

Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP