Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis

It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Russian Daniil Medvedev secured a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-2 victory over friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, extending his winning streak to 19 matches.

It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.

Fourth seed Medvedev had won all his previous matches against Rublev in straight sets and it was no different at a scorching Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

ATP Finals winner Medvedev raised his game during the important points and sealed the contest with a forehand winner to set up a last-four meeting against either second-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal or fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
