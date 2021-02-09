Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing Australian Open.
Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
World number two Nadal was comprehensive right from the very start and he was seen exhibiting his natural style of play in the first set, and this saw Nadal wrapping up the first set in no time.
Nadal continued his form in the second and third set as well, and in the end, he had no difficulty in wrapping up the match.
Before coming into this match, Nadal had missed few ATP Cup matches due to back soreness, but there was no casual gameplay from Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open as he exhibited no mercy.
Nadal will now be in action in the second-round match on Thursday in the ongoing Australian Open. In 2020's Australian Open, Nadal had managed to reach the finals, but he suffered a loss to world number one Novak Djokovic.
Earlier in the day, Daniel Medvedev also stormed into the second round of the Australian Open as he defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.
On Monday, Dominic Thiem and Djokovic had registered wins in their respective first-round matches of the Australian Open.
Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Naomi Osaka also progressed ahead in the women singles in the ongoing Australian Open.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets
- Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality
- Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match
- Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox