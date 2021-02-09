IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round

Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal on Tuesday stormed into the second round of the ongoing Australian Open.

Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.

World number two Nadal was comprehensive right from the very start and he was seen exhibiting his natural style of play in the first set, and this saw Nadal wrapping up the first set in no time.

Nadal continued his form in the second and third set as well, and in the end, he had no difficulty in wrapping up the match.

Before coming into this match, Nadal had missed few ATP Cup matches due to back soreness, but there was no casual gameplay from Nadal in the first round of the Australian Open as he exhibited no mercy.

Nadal will now be in action in the second-round match on Thursday in the ongoing Australian Open. In 2020's Australian Open, Nadal had managed to reach the finals, but he suffered a loss to world number one Novak Djokovic.

Earlier in the day, Daniel Medvedev also stormed into the second round of the Australian Open as he defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round.

On Monday, Dominic Thiem and Djokovic had registered wins in their respective first-round matches of the Australian Open.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Naomi Osaka also progressed ahead in the women singles in the ongoing Australian Open.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021 rafael nadal
app
Close
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, said the isolation had taken a toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Nagal's challenge deflated in a matter of minutes as Berankis' powerful groundstrokes proved to be too good for the Indian, who lost 2-6 5-7 3-6 in two hours and 10 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
tennis

How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The Australian can usually expect a febrile atmosphere when he plays on his favourite court, but a local coronavirus outbreak and unseasonably cold weather kept many punters away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Having come through two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide, and a brief but damaging spat with his hosts over the terms of the isolation, the world number one let his tennis do the talking as he eased to a 297th Grand Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
tennis

Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The German former world number one was one of 72 players who were unable to leave their rooms to train during quarantine after passengers on their flights to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
After briefly falling behind, Williams swept 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP