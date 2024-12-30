‘Awesome’ Nick Kyrgios’ trickshot leaves Novak Djokovic speechless, celebrate doubles win with chest bump in Brisbane

From being rivals on the court to forming a strong doubles pair, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios showed some stunning shots in their 6-4 6-7 (4) 10-8 victory against Austria-German pair Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies. The pair were making their doubles debut at the Brisbane International and took one hour, 48 minutes to wrap up proceedings at the Pat Rafter Arena. Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) and doubles partner Nick Kyrgios of Australia (L) celebrate winning their men's doubles match.(AFP)

The match saw Kyrgios make his return after a lengthy absence due to injury issues, and made it look like he was back at his best. Djokovic also looked visibly entertained as he let Kyrgios do bulk of the work. During a point, Kyrgios returned a backhand with a tweener trickshot, hitting it from between his legs, and then got the point on the return.

He was congratulated by Djokovic for the shot, and the Serbian seemed to be enjoying the view. Then later, Kyrgios wrapped up proceedings with an ace, and then the pair shared an energetic chest bump, which further entertained the crowd.

Novak Djokovic reacts to doubles partnership with Nick Kyrgios

They will next face top-seeded Croatian-Kiwi pair of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus, and are also gearing up for singles matches in Brisbane as they prepare for the upcoming Australian Open. Speaking after the match, Djokovic said, “That was awesome. I want to thank Nick for playing. He said it should be a pleasure to play with him, it was a pleasure.”

Kyrgios has been out of action for almost a year. He withdrew from the United Cup which was supposed to begin his 2023 season due to an ankle injury. Then he also pulled out of the Adelaide International as precaution. On the eve of the 2023 Australian Open, he withdrew due to a knee injury.

He also revealed the decision was due to a cyst which was caused by a tear in his lateral meniscus, and he would require arthroscopic surgery, which was done soon. He was expected to return at the French Open, but withdrew due to a foot injury during an armed robbery at his home. Then, he tore his ligament in his wrist while preparing for Wimbledon 2023. He spent the rest of the 2023 season out of action. He returned to action in November 2024 at the World Tennis League.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be joined by former player Andy Murray in his coaching staff at the Australian Open. After the win, Kyrgios said, “This injury has been brutal for me so I wasn’t taking any of this for granted. I don’t know how many Aussie summers I’ve got left so I was just looking around and loving the energy and just so happy to be back out here. We promised that we were going to do this one more time before either he (Djokovic) goes or I go so I’m glad we’re still alive!”