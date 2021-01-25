IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST

While most of the world's top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relishing the freedom of being outside the biosecure bubble.

Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.

With Melbourne Park part of a biosecure bubble for the international players, Barty has been practising at suburban courts in Australia's second-largest city with players from across the country.

"It’s very unique. It almost feels like a bit of a camp if I’m being honest," the Queenslander told Tennis Australia's website https://www.tennis.com.au/news/2021/01/25/aussie-stars-preparing-for-australian-open-2021.

"Obviously the Queenslanders, we typically train together, but now we’re seeing the Victorian players for the first time in a long time.

"A few of the SA (South Australia) boys are here, the New South Welshmen are trickling in as well.

"I think it’s been a really unique kind of week and also good to get some hitting variety. We all understand the situation that we're in and we’re just trying to do all the right things."

The Australians' carefree training conditions are a world away from the tensions surrounding the international players' quarantine.

Nine people in the Australian Open cohort have tested positive to COVID-19, including four players, since landing in the country.

Health officials on Monday said they had not found any new cases linked to the Grand Slam in a relief for tournament organisers.

But authorities are likely to be on tenterhooks throughout the leadup to the Feb. 8-21 tournament as daily test results come in.

While most players are able to train outside their quarantine hotels for five hours a day, more than 70 cannot leave their rooms after some passengers on their charter flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Tennis Australia on Sunday announced a new women's competition from Feb. 3-7 to aid preparations for players in hard lockdown.

British doubles player Jamie Murray, whose brother Andy pulled out of the Grand Slam after contracting COVID-19, sympathised with those unable to train.

"That in itself is very stressful and I'm sure it's leading to increased anxiety," he told the Nine Network.

"But everyone has about eight or nine days to prepare for the Open and there'll be no restrictions on practice then.

"It's not an ideal situation but by the time the first round of the Australian Open comes around, I think everyone can be at their peak."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashley barty
app
Close
e-paper
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi-final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova.(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.(Getty Images)
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lose in the quarterfinals.(Getty Images)
tennis

In quarantine, Rohan Bopanna forced to hunt for new doubles partner

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The doubles world No. 38 faces uncertainty after his original partner, Portugal’s Joao Sousa, pulled out on Saturday night due to the strict quarantine protocols in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
A tennis racket and new tennis ball on a freshly painted tennis court
tennis

WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The new tournament will be staged from Feb. 3-7 and will cater to players who have not been able to train. A total of 72 players remain in hard lockdown after three chartered flights to the Australian Open returned positive Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mario Vilella(Twitter)
Mario Vilella(Twitter)
tennis

Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:09 PM IST
More than 70 players have been confined to their rooms after some passengers on three charter flights that brought them to Australia tested positive for the new coronavirus. Other players are able to train for up to five hours a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 28, 2020 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari(REUTERS)
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 28, 2020 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty itching to get started at Australian Open

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Barty reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time last year before sitting out most of the rest of the season at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis players during lockdown.(Agencies)
Tennis players during lockdown.(Agencies)
tennis

Why the tennis world's best players are hitting balls against hotel walls

By Rutvick Mehta
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:22 PM IST
For a group of 72 players, a knock on the door usually means either a RT-PCR test or a delivery of food or some other essential.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former tennis player Margaret Court(REUTERS)
Former tennis player Margaret Court(REUTERS)
tennis

Expected Australian honour for tennis great Court stirs controversy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Court is to be awarded a Companion in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC), the highest category of honour, after previously receiving recognition in 2007, media reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Melbourne Park as tennis players undergo a mandatory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Melbourne Park as tennis players undergo a mandatory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kelly Defina/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty: File Photo(AP)
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty: File Photo(AP)
tennis

World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
U.S. Open winners Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka and women's No. 2 Simona Halep will be part of the eight-player field, which also includes 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action(REUTERS)
tennis

Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The world No. 1-ranked Barty on Thursday said she'll play in a one-day exhibition event in Adelaide on Jan. 29 which includes Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of Australian Open flags in Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders(REUTERS)
A general view of Australian Open flags in Melbourne, Australia, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders(REUTERS)
tennis

Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The Kazak swapped rooms earlier this week after finding a mouse but said her new room was also infested. She shared a video of a mouse jumping out from behind a closet on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:52 AM IST
A total of 10 people associated with the Grand Slam, including four players, have now tested positive for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza(HT Sports)
File photo of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza(HT Sports)
tennis

Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Sania revealed that staying away from her two-year-old child was the toughest thing she faced after testing positive for Covid-19. She also said that the virus is no joke and everyone should take every precaution possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Two Australian Open players test positive for coronavirus: officials

AFP, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:47 AM IST
The Victoria state health department said a total of nine people have tested positive while in quarantine ahead of the event in Melbourne, but two cases were deemed to be historical infections on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP