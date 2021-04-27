IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic
FILE PHOTO: Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili(REUTERS)
tennis

Basilashvili wins Munich opener, McDonald upsets Lajovic

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Munich
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:55 PM IST

The fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 6-3 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Tuesday.

Basilashvili, who clinched his fourth ATP title in Qatar last month, had little difficulty as he started his bid for a fifth, converting five of his seven break point opportunities.

The Georgian will next face Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 7-6 (7).

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald upset the sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4 for a second-round meeting with Ilya Ivashka.

Also, the seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Andrej Martin of Slovakia 6-4, 6-3, and Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay prevailed over Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-1.

Dominik Koepfer defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an all-German match, while German wild card Yannick Hanfmann overcame Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nikoloz basilashvili munich open title mackenzie mcdonald + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP