Britain's Andy Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad.

Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Murray, who led Britain to their first Davis Cup title for 79 years in 2015 and last played in the competition in 2019, has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries and is currently ranked 43rd in the world.

"I don't expect to play," the 35-year-old told reporters on Tuesday. "Every one of us sitting up here deserves the opportunity to compete.

"If I don't play at all, I trust the players who go out there will do a great job and win matches for us. You just try to be the best team mate you can."

Murray added that he regretted his decision to skip the 2021 edition of the tournament.

"I was tired and I wasn't sure if it was something that I necessarily wanted to still be involved with," said Murray, who lost in the third round of the U.S. Open this month.

"But, as soon as I turned the matches on and started watching, I thought: 'What am I doing? This was a mistake.'

"Physically I feel really good just now. This is the best I've felt in a long time."

Britain begin their campaign against the United States later on Wednesday. The top eight teams from the group stage advance to the knockout rounds, which take place in Malaga in November.