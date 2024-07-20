'Can't create false expectations...': Nadal responds to US Open query with retirement hint, to ‘decide after Olympics'

It wasn't easy for Rafael Nadal on Friday as the Spaniard had to battle hard against Argentina's Mariano Navone in their Swedish Open quarter-final fixture. After losing the first set via tie-breaker, the 38-year-old had to use all his experience to eke out a 6(2)-7(7) 7-5 7-5 win. Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand.(AP)

Nadal missed most of 2023 and made his comeback at the Brisbane International in January. But an injury ruled him out of the Australian Open, and in his second comeback, he lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, he skipped Wimbledon, so that he could prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

After his win on Friday, Nadal was asked if he would participate in the upcoming US Open, and he confirmed that he checked in for the entry list. "I had to check in for the US Open entry list and give myself a chance to decide in the upcoming weeks," he said.

Nadal further revealed that he would confirm his US Open participation after the Olympics, and he has also suggested in the past that this could be his swansong year. Given his recent fitness and injury struggles, it won't be a surprise for fans if Nadal announces his retirement after clinching a medal in Paris.

"It's as simple as that. Nothing has changed in my schedule, and I will think about my next moves after the Olympic Games. I will compete at the Laver Cup, but I can not create false expectations about traveling to New York, as I'm not sure," he said.

Against Navone, Nadal showed signs of exhaustion. He had a 5-2 lead in the third set before the Argentine broke his serve twice to tie the deciding set at 5-5. But the Spaniard managed to maintain his calm as he dropped only one point in the final two games to clinch the match. He last appeared in a semi-final at Wimbledon in 2022. He will face Croatian qualifier Duje Ajdukovic in the Swedish Open semi-final.