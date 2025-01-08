Carlos Alcaraz, chasing history, seeks big push Down Under

Mumbai: From the messy red Parisian dirt to the pristine London greens to the jazzy New York concrete, there’s plenty of Carlos Alcaraz magic sprinkled over these three major tennis hubs and distinct courts. That in-battle smile, that uplifting forehand, that shock and awe drop shot — the Spanish craftsman and champion has left his mark and picked up titles in his inimitable style. Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022, the Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024 and the French Open in 2024 (AFP)

In Melbourne, though, it’s all been a bit pale. A lot unlike Alcaraz.

It’s 2025 and the courts of Melbourne Park still await being lit up by the spark of this Spanish sensation. That stands at such an oddity with the giant deeds of the four-time Grand Slam champion at 21. More so after last year, where Alcaraz picked up a first French Open title, and a second Wimbledon crown as defending champion (beating Novak Djokovic no less again in the final). That, to go with his 2022 US Open trophy, made him the youngest player ever to capture Slams across all three surfaces.

Which only means he comes into this year’s season-opening Slam hoping to break the duck with far greater stakes than before. Go all the way at the Australian Open and script more history as the youngest player ever to complete the career Grand Slam (winning all four majors), pipping his idol Rafael Nadal.

If there was ever a good time for Alcaraz to make the big push Down Under, it is now. If there was ever a good time to add to his collection of tattoos — he has inked each of his triumphs in the US Open, Wimbledon and French Open — it is now.

“I want to get a tattoo of a kangaroo,” Alcaraz told Marca in a recent interview.

There’s no apparent reason why this all-court talent armed with an all-round game hasn’t been able to stamp his class at the Australian Open. Alcaraz lost in the quarter-finals last year, after a couple of first week exits prior to that. His most recent losses have come against two giant opponents who can be lethal on their day — Alexander Zverev (2024) and Matteo Berrettini (2022). And over the last couple of years, Alcaraz has been struck down by some bad luck for the curtain raiser.

In 2023, fresh off becoming a first-time Slam champion at the 2022 US Open, a hamstring issue prevented him from turning up for the next Slam in Melbourne. In 2024, he did show up but without his long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. For a player with an array of strokes who is often a bundle of energy on court, Ferrero’s presence does help channelise it. Alcaraz had admitted last year it was “going to be difficult to approach a big tournament without him”.

There is, however, a bit of a pattern emerging with Alcaraz, and in his troubles starting and ending a season. In 2022 and 2023, Alcaraz, who has 16 ATP titles, won the year’s first trophy only once the tour moved to the clay swing. Last year, he did get a hard-court title at Indian Wells, but that too was more than two months into the season. Once he does get going, it takes a lot to stop him. Like his six ATP titles from March to July 2023 and two mid-season Slams in 2024 show. But he also does take time to hit that gear, and that’s where his vulnerability in the season-opening Slam and the unflattering record in it shows.

His decision to not play any warm-up events, something many top players tend to do, this year is also interesting. Alcaraz last competed in one of the ATP tune-in events in Melbourne in 2021, when he had to go through the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open. Since then, he’s set foot there merely on the back of some exhibition matches.

Around those low-pressure outings, though, the youngster has put in the hours through an extended pre-season training block at home in Murcia and Villena. Some key changes in his serve (more variety) and forehand (more order) have reportedly been brought in. Ferrero has in the past stressed about getting his on-court movement and game to be a lot more consistent to go with the flashy. A touch of consistency to his overall season — a second-round exit at the 2024 US Open doesn’t sit well there — would also add richly to his greatness-achieving promise.

“In 2025, I hope to be a better player and (show) more consistency,” Alcaraz said.

A better and deeper start to the season at the Australian Open would go a long way in that.