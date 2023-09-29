News / Sports / Tennis / Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev untroubled in first round at 2023 China Open

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev untroubled in first round at 2023 China Open

AP |
Sep 29, 2023 09:21 PM IST

Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz made a comfortable debut in China on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in their men's singles match during the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center (AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in their men's singles match during the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center (AFP)

In his first competitive match since the semifinals of the U.S. Open, the Spaniard traded breaks early before taking control.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"I'm really happy to be able to win this match in straight sets,” Alcaraz said. “I tried to be really focussed on every part of my game. I have to improve a little bit so I'm really happy to do it and have another chance to be better in the next round.”

Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-1. The U.S. Open finalist made only three unforced errors in his first visit to China in four years.

“I played great. The start of the match was not easy, but it's never easy first round, especially in another part of the world," Medvedev said. “Then I was playing better and better during the match, so I'm happy about my level.”

The Russian will next face Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

Third-seeded Holger Rune, fifth-seeded Andriy Rublev, sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, seventh-seeded Casper Ruud and eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev also won, while fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated.

Tsitsipas lost to Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out