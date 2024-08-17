Carlos Alcaraz destroys racquet in shocking display of rage, fans stunned; later calls it ‘worst match’ he ever played

Carlos Alcaraz displayed an unusual outburst of frustration during his match against Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open, repeatedly smashing his racket on the court. The four-time Grand Slam champion ultimately succumbed to Monfils, losing 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racquet after losing a point to Gael Monfils(X)

The encounter, which had been interrupted by rain on Thursday night with Alcaraz trailing in the second-set tiebreaker, saw the 37-year-old Monfils capitalize on the delay to clinch victory by winning the final two sets. Alcaraz described the performance as his “worst match,” a sentiment reflecting his deep disappointment.

“I felt like it was the worst match that I've ever played on my career,” Alcaraz admitted. “I've been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn't play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

Alcaraz initially dominated the match, winning the first set against Monfils. However, as the rain interrupted the play, Monfils gained a mini-break advantage in the tiebreak. When the match resumed on Friday, Monfils capitalized on the conditions to force a decisive third set, breaking Alcaraz early on.

Alcaraz's frustration mounted when he failed to convert a crucial break point, a missed opportunity that fueled his agitation.

The Spaniard's reaction, then, was significantly uncharacteristic. Known for his calm demeanour, Alcaraz shocked spectators by smashing his racket multiple times until it was completely destroyed. His outburst marked a rare display of anger from the usually composed 21-year-old, underscoring the intensity and disappointment of his defeat.

Alcaraz also reflected on his actions following the defeat, insisting that he “didn't want to be on the court."

“It never happened before, because I could control those feelings,” Alcaraz said. “Today I couldn't. I was feeling that I was not playing any kind of tennis. It was really frustrating for me. At some point, I didn't want to be on the court anymore.”

The U.S. Open, set to begin on August 26, represents Alcaraz’s next opportunity to recover and regain his form.