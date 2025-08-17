Carlos Alcaraz frozen after 4 double faults in a game; fans roar: ‘Face card so hard, service so bad’ – memes unleashed

Carlos Alcaraz reached his second final at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday after defeating Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. It also marked the seventh consecutive time he reached an ATP Tour final, increasing his season match win total to 53 in a year that already included five titles. Carlos Alcaraz produced 4 double faults in a game

The 6-4, 6-3 scoreline, however, belies the struggles Alcaraz faced. The first came in the opening set when Zverev found the antidote to his cross-court game, leaving him trailing 2-3 before a late surge helped him regain the lead. The second came at the start of the second set, when Alcaraz committed four double faults in the second game—three of them consecutively—handing the German an early advantage.

The sight left Alcaraz frozen in shock as he walked to his bench during the change of play. His expression quickly went viral on social media.

Zverev, however, failed to capitalize on the advantage as he began feeling unwell and took a medical timeout off court after the third game of the second set.

Zverev, who has retired in only two matches since 2014, returned to finish what was a patchy match from Alcaraz, who had double-faulted four times in the second game of the second set but won the last 12 points with Zverev running on fumes.

“We started well with good rallies, a good level,” Alcaraz said. “All of a sudden he felt bad, and I was thinking more about how he was feeling instead of playing good tennis. It was tough, and I just wish him all the best.”

Alcaraz will next face rival Jannik Sinner, and the Spaniard admitted he is keen to take his Wimbledon revenge in Monday’s unorthodox final.

“We always bring our best tennis. We raise each other's level. I'm ready to take the challenge,” Alcaraz said. “I will try to adjust my game better and correct what I did wrong in our last match. I want to be ready with my 100%. Mentally, I'll be ready — I'm excited for Monday.”