Carlos Alcaraz issues apology for 'incorrect attitude' after racquet-smashing act: 'When your heart rate is so high...'

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz issued a heartfelt apology following his heated reaction during the loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open on Friday. In an uncharacteristic display of frustration, the youngster, currently ranked No. 3 in the ATP rankings, smashed his racquet on the court multiple times during the third set. Alcaraz ultimately fell to the 37-year-old Monfils in a hard-fought match that ended 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot during his match against Gael Monfils of France on day five of the Cincinnati Open(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taking to X on Saturday, the 21-year-old Spaniard expressed regret over his actions, acknowledging that his attitude during the match was not appropriate. Alcaraz admitted that in the heat of the moment, it was challenging to keep emotions in check, but he vowed to work on managing his temper in future matches.

“I apologize because my attitude yesterday was not correct and it is something that should not be done on the track. I am human, I had a lot of nerves inside and sometimes it is very difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is so high. I will work so that it does not happen again. Time to think about NYC!” Alcaraz wrote.

This match marked Alcaraz's return to the court after securing a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, where Novak Djokovic narrowly defeated him. The loss to Monfils was a disappointing follow-up to his Olympic performance, especially after last year’s Cincinnati final, where Djokovic also bested him.

‘Worst match I’ve ever played'

Alcaraz let loose his frustration in the post-match reaction, too, calling the loss to Monfils his “worst match” of the career so far.

"It was the worst match that I ever played in my career," Alcaraz said. "I couldn't play.

"I don't know what happened. Honestly, I couldn't, I couldn't control myself. I couldn't be better. It was impossible to win, and that's all."

The ATP's No. 3 player and 2023 Cincinnati finalist enters the US Open, which begins a week from Monday, without a hardcourt victory this season and just one second-round summer match on the surface under his belt. Despite the setback, Alcaraz will remain one of the favourites; the Spaniard reached the semi-finals of the tournament last year but has won the title in 2022.