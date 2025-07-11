Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Carlos Alcaraz's animated reaction to winning tiebreaker vs Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon semis - Watch

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:37 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in a thrilling tiebreaker at the Wimbledon semifinal on Friday

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz Wimbledon semifinal went down to the wire. The Spaniard, a two-time defending champion, managed to beat his American opponent 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to reach his third successive Wimbledon final on Friday and his reaction was simply animated.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in a men's singles semifinal at Wimbledon(AP)
Alcaraz survived the clash, which lasted two hours and 49 minutes, in searing temperatures on Centre Court. The play was interrupted several times with fans complaining of illness. But the 22-year-old kept his cool to subdue Fritz, who was at his best throughout. Alcaraz will not play the winner of the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner semifinal on Sunday.

Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic in the past two Wimbledon finals and holds an 8-4 edge over Sinner in their 12 meetings.

"It was a really difficult match, as always when I play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions. It was really hot today," Alcaraz said.

“I dealt with the nerves. Playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I'm really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I'm pleased about my level.”

“I’m not focused on the streak or results,” Alcaraz added. “Playing at Wimbledon, the most beautiful tournament, is my dream. I’m just enjoying reaching my third straight final.”

The Spanish star is one victory from joining Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic as the fifth man in the Open era to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles. At 22, he could also be the second-youngest to secure six men’s Grand Slam titles, following Borg in 1978.

In a thrilling fourth-set tiebreak, Fritz rallied from 4-1 down to 6-4 up, but Alcaraz saved both set points. With relentless groundstrokes, Alcaraz sealed a 4-4 (tiebreak win) victory, securing his spot in the final.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
