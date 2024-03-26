Caroline Garcia ousts US Open champion Coco Gauff to reach Miami Open quarterfinals

US Open champion and third-seeded Coco Gauff is out of the Miami Open, beaten in three sets by No. 23 Caroline Garcia 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday. Caroline Garcia of France hits a shot(Getty Images via AFP)

In the men's draw, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Gael Monfils.

Garcia defeated her second straight Grand Slam champion to reach Miami's quarterfinals. She ousted four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Sunday.

Garcia said it had been a while since she had a victory over a top-10 opponent like Gauff.

“You keep working and trying to stay positive about what's coming, that it's going to pay off,” she said. “Sometimes, it's very hard. But I'm lucky enough to have very good people behind me to help me and stay positive when I'm struggling.”

“It means a lot to have this little reward and keep going in the tournament,” she said.

Also moving into the quarterfinals was No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina, who defeated 17th-seeded American Madison Keys 6-3, 7-5.

Rybakina will next face No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari, who advanced to her second Miami Open quarterfinal when Anna Kalinskaya, seeded 22nd, withdrew with a right thigh injury.

Victoria Azarenka, who's won the Australian Open twice, made the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Katie Boulter.

Yulia Putintseva also advanced, defeating No. 27 seed Anhalina Kalinina straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula both play Monday night.

Alexander Zverev, the fourth seed, defeated Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance into the third round.

No. 9 seed Alex de Minaur beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (3), 6-4.