Cliff Drysdale retirement: Why legendary tennis commentator is stepping down after US Open

Legendary tennis commentator and former player, Cliff Drysdale, is retiring from his broadcasting career, ESPN announced in a touching tribute to the 84-year-old on Wednesday. A Hall of Fame tennis player, Drysdale joined ESPN just as the network went on air in 1979. Cliff Drysdale.(Cliff Drysdale Tennis on X)

He made his tennis broadcasting debut on December 14, 1979, in the USA vs Argentina tennis match in the Davis Cup, ESPN's Vice President, Bill Hofheimer, remembered, announcing Drysdale's retirement news.

"This is just a beautiful tribute to Cliff Drysdale who is retiring after US Open," Hofheimer wrote on X. “Cliff has been part of ESPN since he called the network's first tennis telecast – USA vs Argentina in the Davis Cup on Sept 14, 1979, one week after ESPN debuted. A legend!”

Why Is Cliff Drysdale Retiring

Cliff Drysdale did not explicitly state why he is drawing the curtains on his over 46-year career as a tennis commentator. Fans on social media speculated that the retirement decision could be related to the 84-year-old's age. However, neither ESPN nor Drysdale has stated why he is retiring.

Drysdale now joins the list of legendary sports announcers in the US who have stepped down in 2025. Stan Varnett, the longtime 'Sports Center' anchor, Lee Corso, the "College GameDay" broadcaster, are some of the other legendary names of sports broadcasting who left ESPN this year.

Tributes Pour In For Cliff Drysdale

As soon as Cliff Drysdale's retirement decision was announced on Wednesday's broadcast of the US Open, tennis fans expressed shock at the departure of the long-time “voice of tennis.”

“Thank you, Cliff Drysdale. What beautiful words that was said to him, and for many that has watched tennis for years, his voice IS tennis. Not saying goodbye, but so long,” wrote one user.

“Awesome piece on Cliff Drysdale. Wow will he be missed! He is truly special. Rare gem It won't be the same broadcast ever again,” said another.

“Loved @espn ’s package on Cliff Drysdale! He and Fred Stolle are my favorite commentating duo of all time,” added another.

September 7, the final day of the US Open 2025, will be Drysdale's last day at the booth.