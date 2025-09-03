Who is Taylor Fritz's mother Kathy May and what happened to her face?

US tennis star Taylor Fritz took on Serbian Novak Djokovic at the quarterfinal tennis match of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York. In attendance for the match was Fritz's mother, former USA tennis player Kathy May, who cheered for Fritz. Former tennis player Kathy May, mother of Taylor Fritz.(REUTERS)

Kathy May Fritz's presence at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City sparked curiosity about her face. Rumors on the internet suggest that Kathy May underwent a facelift surgery, which is why it looks the way it does now. However, these reports remain unconfirmed.

Kathy May is a former American professional tennis player who competed in the 1970s. A three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, she reached career-high rankings inside the world’s top 10. May won seven WTA singles titles.

However, her presence failed to spark a mojo in her son's game as the World No 4 struggled against the Word No 1 Serbian, looking to make a grand-slam comeback a the US Open after his semi-final loss to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz Parents: All About Kathy May and Guy Fritz

Taylor Fritz is the son of two US tennis legends, Kathy May and Guy Fritz. They met after Kathy May retired from professional tennis in the 1980s. Guy Fritz was then a sought-after tennis coach.

Kathy May and Guy Fritz married in 1986. Their son, Taylor Fritz, was born in the year 1997. As per a report by People, the Fritz couple was living in San Diego, California, when Taylor was born. The report notes that given their tennis background, the couple has a full-sized court in their backyard where they practice.

Guy Fritz, who was a full-time coach till as recently as 2023, played a crucial role in Taylor Fritz's early years in tennis. However, the 27-year-old has said in multiple interviews that there never was any pressure from his parents to play the game.