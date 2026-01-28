Coco Gauff rips Australian Open broadcasters after racquet-smashing outburst is aired live

After leaving the court, Gauff headed to an area she thought was out of public view and smashed her racquet. The footage, however, was picked up by television cameras and soon went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion. Gauff later called out the broadcasters, questioning the lack of privacy afforded to players during Grand Slam tournaments.

Emotionally drained after the defeat, Gauff sought a moment of privacy away from the court to vent her frustration. However, what she believed was a private moment was aired live on television, leaving the American visibly miffed with the broadcasters.

Blown away in just 59 minutes under the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena, Coco Gauff on Tuesday suffered one of the most devastating defeats of her career. Touted as a genuine contender for the Australian Open title, the 2023 US Open champion crashed out in the quarterfinals after a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Elina Svitolina .

“Yeah, I tried to go somewhere where there were no cameras,” Gauff said. “I kind of have an issue with the broadcast. The same thing happened to Aryna [Sabalenka] after I played her in the US Open final. I feel like they don’t need to broadcast certain moments.”

The American added that she avoids breaking racquets on court and had deliberately stepped away from public view.

“I don’t necessarily like breaking racquets. I lost 1 and 2. I think the last time I broke one was at the French Open, and I told myself I wouldn’t do it again on court because I don’t think it’s a good representation,” she explained.

“I tried to go somewhere I thought they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did. Maybe some conversations can be had, because at this tournament the only private place we really have is the locker room.”

Despite her frustration over the broadcast, Gauff admitted that releasing her emotions helped her reset before regrouping with her team.

“I know myself, and I don’t want to lash out at my team. They’re good people and don’t deserve that,” she said. “I needed a minute to let the frustration out. Otherwise, I’d just be snappy with the people around me, and I don’t want to be that person.”

The defeat marked the second consecutive year Gauff was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, following her semifinal run in 2023 and a straight-sets loss to Paula Badosa in last year’s edition.