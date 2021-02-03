IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Covid-19 case could have impact on Australian Open preparations
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
tennis

Covid-19 case could have impact on Australian Open preparations

  • Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Some players preparing for the Australian Open will have to isolate until they return a negative test for Covid-19 after a worker at one of the tournament’s quarantine hotels tested positive for the virus. Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.

Andrews said the case could have an impact on some of the six tune-up tournaments being held this week ahead of the Australian Open, with any players, coaches or officials who quarantined at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne deemed to be casual contacts of the 26-year-old infected man and required to isolate until they've returned a negative test.

The hotel advertises it has 550 rooms, including 25 premium suites, so potentially hundreds of people could be involved. It could also test the resolve of players who have recently come out of two weeks in quarantine, and give ammunition to critics of the decision to allow people to fly in from all over the world for the Australian Open.

“It may have an effect on tomorrow’s play in the leadup event," Andrews said. “At this stage, no impact on the tournament proper."

The Australian Open is scheduled to start Monday, with up to 30,000 spectators expected daily at Melbourne Park under guidelines which allow for up to 50% capacity. Australian Open organizers didn't immediately have details of how many players would have to isolate.

Everyone who arrives in Australia must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine under the Covid-19 pandemic regulations. The Australian Open used three hotels in Melbourne for the bulk of the players to quarantine and had other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The infected worker tested negative on his last day at the hotel on Jan. 29 but subsequently tested positive and has been working with government and health officials on contact tracing. “This is one case," Andrews said. “We’re well trained and well schooled in what to do.”

He said he was holding the news conference and announcing restrictions, which require the mandatory use of face masks while indoors, “through an abundance of caution.”

SERENA ADVANCES

Hours before the government's announcement, 23-time major champion Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Yarra River Classic. She will next face Danielle Collins, who upset third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3), and could reach a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty.

Williams was later asked when was the last time she played a warmup tournament so close to a major. The U.S. Open, last year, was her short answer. Then she elaborated.

“But before that, before this whole pandemic, I could count the times on one finger I’ve done that,” she said. “I’m just happy to be out here in any circumstances. It’s so cool after what the world went through the last 12 months."

Williams had a tough win over Pironkova in last year's U.S. Open quarterfinals, and then withdrew from their scheduled second-round match at the French Open because of an Achilles injury. Williams won her last major title at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia. She's still chasing Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and an eighth in Australia.

Barty, aiming to break a long drought for Australian women at the national championship, had a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over No. 52-ranked Marie Bouzkova and will next play Shelby Rogers. On the bottom half of the draw, defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin rallied from a set and a break down to fend off Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

ATP CUP

Italy and Russia were the first teams to reach semifinals of the ATP Cup, the 12-team men's event. Fabio Fognini beat Benoit Paire before Matteo Berrettini defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2 to clinch Italy’s win over France, giving the Italians top spot in Group C.

Daniil Medvedev secured Russia’s win over Japan when he beat Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-4. Russia is on top of Group D with wins over Argentina and Japan. “Really happy for the team,” Medvedev said. “Semifinals is a big step … hopefully we can go further than that.”

In Wednesday’s other matches, Germany opened with a win over Canada, with Jan-Lennard Struff downing Milos Raonic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) and Alexander Zverev holding off Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Canada was coming off an opening loss to defending champion Serbia. Germany will play Serbia for first place in Group A on Thursday.

OSAKA IN THREE

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka advanced in the Gippsland Trophy, but needed three sets after a slow start. Osaka had a first-round bye and dropped only four games en route to her second-round win, so a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 371-ranked Katie Boulter was a change of pace. Next up for her will be Irina Begu, who upset fifth-seeded Johanna Konta 4-6, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4).

Second-ranked Simona Halep had a more straight-forward 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. Also advancing were third-seeded Elina Svitolina, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2, and No. 7 Elise Mertens.

CHAMPIONS IN GRAMPIANS

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber took a while to adjust in her first match since leaving quarantine, beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the Grampians Trophy tournament.

It's the event for those players who were forced into hard lockdown — not allowed to leave their rooms, even for practice — after being deemed close contacts of passengers on their flights who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Australia.

Other major champions in the draw include Sloane Stephens and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who both lost in the first round. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka had a first-round bye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
australian open 2021
app
Close
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
tennis

Covid-19 case could have impact on Australian Open preparations

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
tennis

Kyrgios rants over time violation before Murray River Open win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The mercurial 25-year-old, playing his first tournament in nearly a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, walked off and refused to play after the chair umpire called a time violation when he was in his service motion late in the second set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka(Twitter)
tennis

Wawrinka beats Kukushkin to advance in Murray River Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Playing in his first competitive match since a defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters quarter-finals last year, Wawrinka dropped a tight first set before switching gears in the next two to seal the victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
File photo of Serena Williams(REUTERS)
tennis

Clock ticking as Serena Williams returns to Australia looking for 24

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Stuck on number 23 for four years, Williams has brushed off failures and near misses at matching Margaret Court's mark with the self-assurance of someone convinced her time will come.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return to Britain's Katie Boulter during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)ill)(AP)
tennis

Naomi Osaka rallies past Boulter into Gippsland last eight

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The second seeded Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019, raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but the 24-year-old Briton would not fold and had break points to put the stanza back on serve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Short on prep time, Sumit Nagal wants to enjoy Australian Open

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:15 AM IST
With the 23-year-old Indian receiving a wild card for the Australian Open main draw and all participants having to arrive early in Melbourne for the mandatory 14-day quarantine, Nagal has not spent much time on the court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
Melbourne: India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. AP/PTI(AP02_01_2021_000080A)(AP)
tennis

Nagal's gut feeling says he will play top-10 player at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Nagal has been awarded a wild card entry into the hardcourt major and he will come to know about his opponent when the draw is announced on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
File photo of Switzerland's Roger Federer.(AP)
tennis

Federer eyes 'smaller tournament' for injury comeback

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Federer's agent Tony Godsick said in December he was looking to build a playing calendar for the Swiss from late February onwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka(AP)
tennis

Osaka, Kanepi into last 16 of Gippsland Trophy

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:28 PM IST
In her first competitive match since winning the U.S. Open in September, the 23-year-old Japanese player sent down six aces and converted all four of her break points to seal victory in 71 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
File photo of Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal sidelined, team Djokovic wins to open ATP Cup defense

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic recovered from blisters that disrupted his preparation and was in his element on Rod Laver Arena as Serbia opened its ATP Cup title defense with a 2-1 win over Canada.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
Sebastian Korda reacts. File(AFP)
tennis

For Sebastian, bettering dad Petr Korda is a good first step

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Petr is more at the forefront now, adding a coaching role to his daddy duties. “My dad has always been involved in my career and will continue to be. His experience is incredibly helpful and having him guide me is great,” Sebastian said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov in their ATP Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic down to business as Thiem bungles Italian job in ATP Cup opener

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Blasting groundstrokes metres past the baseline, the Austrian was broken four times in a rusty display in the team-based event at Melbourne Park's John Cain Arena as world number 10 Berrettini dominated the clash of hard-hitters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
United States' Serena Williams serves to Australia's Daria Gavrilova during a tuneup tournament ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams through easily in 1st Australian Open tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Williams has been stalled on 23 major singles titles since the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months’ pregnant with now-three-year-old daughter Olympia and when she beat her sister Venus in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP