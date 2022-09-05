Home / Sports / Tennis / Daniil Medvedev crashes out of US Open, loses to Nick Kyrgios in round-of-16

Published on Sep 05, 2022 07:46 AM IST

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the US Open in the round-of-16, as Nick Kyrgios defeated the no.1-ranked tennis star in four sets on Monday.

ByHT Sports Desk

World No.1 Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the US Open 2022 on Monday, facing a defeat to Australia's tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios in four sets in the round-of-16 match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kyrgios defeated Medvedev 7-6(13), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals of the year's final grand slam championship. The Australian sets up a quarterfinal clash with Karen Khachanov, who had defeated Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in a five-set thriller earlier in the day.

Medvedev's loss in the round-of-16 also means there will be a new men's world no.1 player come the end of the US Open on September 11.

This is the first time Kyrgios has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. It also extends the recent run of high-level play for the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July earlier this year.

Kyrgios was up to some of his usual antics but he also outplayed Medvedev with the help of 21 aces.

"It was an amazing match," Kyrgios said in an on-court interview before a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Daniil is the defending champion so there's a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I've been playing amazing the last couple months and what a place to do it, packed house in New York.

"I'm extremely blessed."

(With agency inputs)

