Djokovic ties Federer's record for most weeks as world No.1
Novak Djokovic equalled Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world number one on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.
Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8.
Having reached another milestone in his illustrious career, Djokovic had said he would look to adjust his calendar and make overhauling Federer and Rafa Nadal's joint-record of 20 Grand Slam titles his top priority.
"Now, after achieving the historic number one for the longest weeks at number one, it's going to be a relief for me because I'm going to focus all my attention on Slams mostly," the Serb had said after his title triumph at Melbourne Park.
"When you are going for number one ranking, you kind of have to be playing the entire season and you have to be playing well, you have to play all the tournaments.
"My goals will adapt and will shift a little bit, which means that I will have to adjust also my calendar - not have to, but I will have an opportunity to do that which, as a father and a husband, I'm really looking forward to that."
This is Djokovic's fifth stint atop the world rankings. The 33-year-old reclaimed the top spot from Nadal in February last year and finished as the year-end number one for the sixth time - tying the record set by American great Pete Sampras.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady loses in 1st match since Australian Open in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiatek builds mental strength with Lego
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Argentine Cerundolo wins Cordoba title in first ATP main draw outing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza ready to rebuild after Covid-19 recovery
- India’s former world doubles No.1 looks at her season ahead with Tokyo Olympics an added motivation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore
- Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik his fourth defeat in a final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French veteran Gilles Simon taking a break from tennis tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Open champion Iga Swiatek into WTA Adelaide final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev gets another shot at No.2 ranking after Nadal pullout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chasing pack need to believe they can topple 'Big Three' - Nalbandian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs
- Barty has stayed at No. 1 in the rankings despite not having played much at all in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox