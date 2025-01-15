Djokovic's dig at 'wise' Medvedev over viral 'money, girls, casinos' remark after recovering from Australian Open blip

Seventh seed Novak Djokovic, on Wednesday, took a cheeky dig at Daniil Medvedev after his second-round win in the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne. Playing under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic needed four sets again before defeating Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2. This hand out picture released by the Tennis Australia on January 15, 2025 shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic speaks at a press conference at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne(AFP)

Earlier on Tuesday, Medvedev had sent a very strange message to Kasidit Samrej after surviving a major opening-round scare at the Australian Open against the Thai wildcard. The Russian had trailed one set to two against world No. 418, which left him on the verge of becoming the first defending runners-up to lose in the opening round since 2004. However, he bounced back in the final two sets with rock-solid serve.

After the match, the three-time Australian Open finalist told Samrej, “If he plays like this every match, his life can be good. Money, girls, casino, whatever. If he plays like this every match. If he doesn’t, then he’s not going to have it. Maybe not in tennis but he’s going to make this otherwise. But I wish he can play like this every match.”

Djokovic, in a cheeky dig at the Russian over his viral comment, reiterated the remark after his win against Faria.

He said: "Yesterday Medvedev played 5 sets.. In the wise words of Mr. Medvedev.. If the future generation plays this way.. they’re gonna have everything. Money, girls, casino."

Djokovic matches Roger Federer

The Serb carved another slice of Grand Slam history on Wednesday en route to the win. It was Djokovic's 430th singles match at a major to claim sole ownership of most ever played, men or women, in the Open Era ahead of Roger Federer (429) and Serena Williams (423).

“I love this sport,” said the No.7 seed. “I love the competition. I try to give my best in every single tournament. It’’s over 20 years I have been coming to Grand Slams. If I win or lose, one thing is for sure. I will always leave my heart on the court. Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport. They motivate the young children. Grand Slams are definitely the most important tournaments in our sport. I am blessed to make another record today.”