Beat Federer twice, rattled Nadal on clay, and shocked a reigning Slam champion; then he tossed it all away

Sport has a habit of throwing up names who look destined for greatness — the technique that sets them apart, the flashes of brilliance that build a wave of hype — only for them to vanish before they ever get there. Most fade quietly into obscurity. A few crash spectacularly, taking down giants along the way. Few have captured that second kind of story better than Ernests Gulbis — in many ways, he was Nick Kyrgios before Kyrgios ever arrived on tour. Ernests Gulbis had defeated Roger Federer in 2014 French Open

Gulbis had the game to trouble even the best on their day — a booming serve, a fearless backhand, powerful and aggressive from the baseline. And he proved it. The Latvian, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 10, beat Novak Djokovic, with whom he had trained as a teenager in Munich, got the better of Roger Federer twice — one of those at a Grand Slam — and more than once pushed Rafael Nadal to the brink on clay.

But Gulbis cared little for the sport, and even less for his own talent. For a player who treated tennis like a hobby, an afterthought, the sport gave little back in return. The wave of promise that built around him crashed just as fast as it had formed, and he disappeared.

The kid who beat the reigning Australian Open champion Gulbis and Djokovic trained together as teenagers at the Niki Pilic Academy in Munich, sharing courts long before either of them meant anything on tour. They eventually went different ways — but before that gap opened up, there was a moment in January 2009 when Gulbis first created real optimism around his game. Taking on defending Australian Open champion Djokovic, then the world No. 3, in the first round of the brand-new Brisbane International just weeks before Djokovic's title defence, Gulbis pulled off a 6-4, 6-4 upset — his biggest win to date.

It remains, to this day, his only win over Djokovic in eight career meetings.

The stunner in Rome Gulbis went one better a year later, in his first real breakthrough. Ranked a modest world No. 40, he walked onto the Foro Italico courts in April 2010 and stunned top-ranked Roger Federer in three sets — the Swiss star's first opening-round exit at the tournament in eight years. Federer left the press conference admitting his game simply wasn't there that day.

In the same tournament, Gulbis ran into Nadal in the semi-final and pushed the King of Clay to three sets before falling 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Nadal walked away rattled enough to call him "top-10 material" afterward — a fair admission of how close the Spaniard had come to an upset. The set mattered more than it looked at the time: Nadal went on to complete a perfect 22-0 European clay season that year, sweeping Monte Carlo, Rome, Madrid and the French Open without losing a single match — and dropping only two sets along the way. One of them belonged to Gulbis.