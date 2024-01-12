'Few players can rise... But we said same about Nadal": McEnroe’s Djokovic warning for Australian Open title contenders

With the Australian Open 2024 main draw set to begin on Sunday, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who will open his campaign against Dino Prizmic at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The Serbian ace is the defending champion and finished 2023 as World No. 1. Novak Djokovic is the Australian Open defending champion.(REUTERS)

Djokovic reached the final of all Grand Slams last year, winning three and losing one. Carlos Alcaraz was the only player who posed a serious challenge for the veteran, who seems to age like wine. The Spaniard defeated him in Wimbledon, but the 36-year-old claimed the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

With Rafael Nadal missing out the entire year after an injury at the Aus Open, it was cruise control for Djokovic as he tore apart opponents with ease, except for Alcaraz.

Speaking to Eurosport, tennis legend John McEnroe pointed out that Djokovic is the best player 'technically' and opponents need to have 'real belief' to defeat him.

"He [Djokovic] looks incredible, last year was monumental at his age, to be that great still. Maybe we’re not sure about his wrist and if he’s 100% right now but that happened the last two years. He still won both years despite perceived injuries," he said.

"People think he’ll be OK but I don’t know where he is physically. Technically he’s the best player I’ve seen: mentally, physically. Unless you have the real belief in your head that you can beat him, you’ve got no chance at all.

"A few players can rise to the occasion such as Alcaraz at Wimbledon, but few have. He’s won 10 Australian Opens and the law of averages would say someone at some point will win another one. But we said the same about Rafa [Nadal] at the French so who knows what will happen," he further added.

This time it won't be an easy task for Djokovic as he could face a tough opponent in the third round itself, as unseeded veterans Gael Monfils and Andry Murray are in his section.