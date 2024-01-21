close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Fifth seed Andrey Rublev tames battling Alex de Minaur to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev tames battling Alex de Minaur to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

AFP |
Jan 21, 2024 06:54 PM IST

Andrey Rublev tamed a battling Alex de Minaur in five gruelling sets to shatter home hopes and make his second successive Australian Open quarters.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev tamed a battling Alex de Minaur in five gruelling sets to shatter home hopes and make his second successive Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.

Russia's Andrey Rublev (L) shakes hands with Australia's Alex De Minaur after winning in the men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne (AFP)
Russia's Andrey Rublev (L) shakes hands with Australia's Alex De Minaur after winning in the men's singles match on day eight of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne (AFP)

The Russian wore down the 10th-seeded Australian 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-0 over a draining four hours and 14 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

It brought up his 300th Tour-level win and thrust him into a difficult clash with in-form Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.

"An amazing match from Alex," said Rublev, who has made nine previous Slam quarter-finals but never gone further.

"When I was down two sets to one, I said, 'you might die today but you will do everything'. And then I started to play better and better and found more energy and I was able to win."

Rublev was the sharper of the two in the opening set, achieving the crucial break in game four.

A 73-minute second set proved much tighter and they went toe-to-toe into a tense tie-break, where the roaring crowd got De Minaur over the line.

The players exchanged breaks in set three before that too went to a tie-break, when De Minaur was again lifted by his fans.

They exchanged early breaks in the fourth set but this time Rublev won the mental battle.

As the Australian began tiring, Rublev put his foot to the floor in the fifth set.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On