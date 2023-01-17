Former World No. 1 Muguruza crashes out in 1st round of Australian Open

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Australian Open after losing in first round of women's singles to Elise Martens. The 26th seeded Belgian came back from a set behind to send the 2020 finalist packing by winning the match 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Muguruza started well by taking the first set without much difficulty but in the second the Mertens started to show her mettle. The second round was decided in a tie-break where the 27-year-old prevailed.

She carried the momentum into the decider by beating the former French Open and Wimbledon champion 6-1.

In other results, fourth seed Caroline Garcia cruised into the second round with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov. Home favourite Kimberly Birrell, who was granted a main-draw spot after Venus Williams pulled out, produced a stunning comeback to beat 31st seed Kaia Kanepi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

(more to follow…)

