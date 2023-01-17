Home / Sports / Tennis / Former World No. 1 Muguruza crashes out in 1st round of Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Muguruza crashes out in 1st round of Australian Open

tennis
Published on Jan 17, 2023 08:56 AM IST

The 26th seeded Belgian came back from a set behind to send the 2020 finalist packing by winning the match 3-6 7-6(3) 6-1.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza reacts after a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza reacts after a point against Belgium's Elise Mertens during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Australian Open after losing in first round of women's singles to Elise Martens. The 26th seeded Belgian came back from a set behind to send the 2020 finalist packing by winning the match 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Muguruza started well by taking the first set without much difficulty but in the second the Mertens started to show her mettle. The second round was decided in a tie-break where the 27-year-old prevailed.

She carried the momentum into the decider by beating the former French Open and Wimbledon champion 6-1.

In other results, fourth seed Caroline Garcia cruised into the second round with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov. Home favourite Kimberly Birrell, who was granted a main-draw spot after Venus Williams pulled out, produced a stunning comeback to beat 31st seed Kaia Kanepi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1.

(more to follow…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
garbine muguruza
garbine muguruza

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out