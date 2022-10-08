Home / Sports / Tennis / Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up all-American final at Japan Open

tennis
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates his win over Denis Shapovalov of Canada after their men's singles semi final match at the Japan Open
AP | , Tokyo

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-American final at the Japan Open after winning three-set semifinals on Saturday.

“It was a weird match, but I’m happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.”

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back Friday in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
frances tiafoe taylor fritz
Saturday, October 08, 2022
