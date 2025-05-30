French Open: Icy Rybakina cruises past fiery Ostapenko

Mumbai: In tennis’ fabled tales of fire and ice, a new installment unfolded on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday. Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her third round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Friday. (REUTERS)

Elena Rybakina is calmness personified. The tall Kazakh gives little to no reaction regardless of what has transpired on the court — hers was easily the most muted celebration to winning a Grand Slam, when she captured the Wimbledon crown in 2022.

Facing her was the combustible Jelena Ostapenko. The fiery Latvian stares daggers, challenges umpires and HawkEye calls, and is known to offer a disgruntled handshake at the end of a loss.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, is one heck of a player. No matter the match situation, she rarely steps off the gas. Genius when she finds her range, reckless when she misses.

And in their French Open third round match, the mercurial Ostapenko was often off the mark. After just 71 minutes of play, Rybakina ran away with the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Rybakina earned a break in the first game of the match itself. That opening game lasted 12 minutes and had Ostapenko commit five double faults.

The Kazakh did struggle with her first serves in the opening set, but what made the difference was that she was able to defend her second serves. She managed to put in only six first serves in the opening set, but went on to win 12 off her 15 second service points.

The second set though was all about building points and dispatching winners. In the first set Rybakina had only three winners, but 21 in the second. By the end of the match, Rybakina’s 24 winners overshadowed Ostapenko’s 14, and she committed 20 unforced errors compared to the Latvian’s 22.

True to their nature, Rybakina offered a simple fist-pump once her forehand hit the backboard on match point. Ostapenko’s handshake was brief, and she had packed her bags and was on her way to the exit even before her opponent could get to the bench.

Rybakina will be banking on her calm when she next steps on court at Roland Garros. She takes on the three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek next.

Bhambri through to third round

India’s Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway are through to the third round of men’s doubles at the French Open. The duo scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-3 win over seventh seeds Michael Venus and Nikola Mektic on Friday.

This is the first time Bhambri has reached the third round at the tournament. The duo next play the all-American team of Evan King and Christian Harrison.