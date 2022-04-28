Home / Sports / Tennis / Halep and Badosa to meet in 2nd round of Madrid Open
  • Halep beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-3 and Badosa defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0.
FILE PHOTO of Simona Halep(USA TODAY Sports)
FILE PHOTO of Simona Halep(USA TODAY Sports)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 10:18 PM IST
AP |

Two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep and second-ranked Paula Badosa will meet in the tournament's second round after opening with victories on Thursday.

It will be the first time Halep and Badosa meet. Halep won consecutive Madrid titles in 2016 and 2017 and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019. Badosa, a semifinalist in Madrid last year, made it to No. 2 in the world for the first time this week.

Halep won her opening match under a closed roof on a rainy morning in the Spanish capital.

Badosa advanced after saving all five break points she faced.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the clay-court tournament on Wednesday because of a sore arm.

Also, Coco Gauff defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0, 6-2 and Victoria Azarenka beat Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Thursday, April 28, 2022
