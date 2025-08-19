‘I can collapse any moment’: Jannik Sinner’s alarming words to umpire before shock Cincinnati retirement vs Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz captured his maiden Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati on Monday after Jannik Sinner was forced to retire just 22 minutes into the final at the P&G Centre Court. The Italian shocked fans when he conceded the contest due to illness during the opening set. Jannik Sinner meets with Carlos Alcaraz and umpire Mohamed Lahyani to retire from the men's singles finals of the Cincinnati Open(Getty Images via AFP)

The highly anticipated showdown was their fourth clash of the season—all in tour-level finals—and their first meeting since the Wimbledon semifinal in early July. But the spectacle ended abruptly as Sinner, who had looked unbeatable all week, appeared visibly unwell from the outset.

The 23-year-old lost the first seven points and soon called for a medical timeout after being broken for the third time. While struggling to catch his breath, he confessed to the umpire, “I feel like I can collapse at any moment.” Moments later, trailing 0-5, he walked to his chair and told the crowd, “I’m sorry guys, I can’t.”

It was only the third Cincinnati final in history to feature the world’s top two men’s players, following Novak Djokovic’s encounters with Alcaraz in 2022 and Roger Federer in 2012. Fans had expected another classic, but Sinner’s sudden retirement stunned the arena.

Heading into the final, the Italian had been in imperious form. He was on a 26-match hard-court winning streak dating back to October, riding a 12-match winning run that included his Wimbledon triumph. He hadn’t dropped a single set in Cincinnati despite soaring temperatures, and many expected him to defend his title successfully. However, his illness proved too much.

Apologising afterward, Sinner said: “I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn’t feel great, but it got worse today. I couldn’t handle more. I’m really sorry. Congrats Carlos on another title. I wish you the best for the US Open. Sometimes it’s like this and we have to accept it.”

He added: “This has been one of the warmest tournaments we’ve played. Thank you for the support. See you next year, hopefully in better shape.”

Sinner’s next scheduled event is the US Open, where he will attempt to defend his crown. Before that, he is entered for mixed doubles alongside Katerina Siniakova against Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic, though his participation remains uncertain as he focuses on recovery.