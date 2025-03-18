Iga Swiatek defends herself after 'unacceptable' actions to Indian Wells ball kid: 'Didn't expect harsh judgements…'

WTA world number two Iga Swiatek was involved in a controversial situation during her loss at the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells in California, but has responded to the criticism she received with a statement of apology on her Instagram account. Iga Swiatek shows her frustration to the umpire during her three set defeat against Mirra Andreeva in their Semifinal match during BNP Paribas Open(Getty Images via AFP)

The former world number one was outduelled by Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal of the Indian Wells event, considered one of the biggest non-slam events on the professional tour. Andreeva pulled off one of her biggest results to date, beating defending Indian Wells champion Swiatek 7-6 1-6 6-3 in the desert to book a spot in the final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

While Andreeva is considered the most prominent young talent in the world of tennis at just 17 years old, Swiatek let her frustrations get to her partway through the match, when she hit out in frustration while receiving a ball from a ball-kid. Swiatek’s reaction and behaviour was criticised as she nearly struck the ball-kid, especially as she was embroiled in an argument with the chair umpire later in the match.

"I expressed frustration in a way I'm not proud of," said Swiatek on Instagram. "My intention was never to aim the ball at anyone but merely to release my frustration by bouncing it on the ground.”

“I immediately apologised to the ball boy, we made eye contact and nodded to each other when I expressed regret that it happened near him,” explained the Pole, before defending herself by saying “I've seen many players bounce balls in frustration, and frankly, I didn't expect such harsh judgements.”

"Usually, I control such impulses, so half-jokingly I can say I lack experience in this and misjudged my aim in the heat of the moment,” continued Swiatek.

Swiatek promises ‘shifting perspective’

Swiatek has been subject to the ire of the public eye following her one-month suspension for testing positive to a PED, and while she has made deep runs at the Australia Open, the Dubai 1000 event, and in Indian Wells. Swiatek explained how her frustrations have built up over the last few months, and how she hopes to work on it with her team.

“This realisation deeply upset me. You could see this on the court in Dubai. I know that playing while stuck in past frustrations, over things beyond my control, isn't the right path,” explained Swiatek. "My team and I recognised this issue almost immediately (with their experience, probably faster than anyone could imagine), but shifting perspective takes significant time, effort and team support."

Andreeva, who had already beaten Swiatek in straight sets in Dubai, went on to lift the Indian Wells trophy with a win over Sabalenka, the biggest win of her young career so far. Attentions on the WTA tour will now turn to the WTA 1000 event held in Miami,