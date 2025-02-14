‘It slams the door on Indians, sidelines us’: Rohan Bopanna lambasts US Open's new mixed doubles format

Indian tennis great Rohan Bopanna slammed The U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles format, designed to attract more singles players, is not just rule a change but a move to alienate a generation of Indian tennis fans. Bopanna, who is a renowned doubles player in the world circuit, much like former stars Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza, said the new format in the US Open mixed doubles effectively sidelines India from contention. Rohan Bopanna(PTI)

US Open announced that the mixed doubles competition, which will offer a $1 million winners' prize, is scheduled for August 19-20 - the week before the singles main draw. The competition's format has been overhauled, with 16 teams participating - half the 32 that competed last year.

The qualification process has also been changed, with eight teams earning direct entry via their combined singles ranking - as opposed to their combined doubles ranking. The other eight teams will be wild-card entries. The U.S. Open said the changes were made following the success of the 'Mixed Madness' exhibition event held ahead of last year's tournament, which paired up a number of high-profile singles players into teams.

The move was met with severe criticism from doubles players worldwide. Bopanna, a former world no.1 in doubles, said the decision could have significant implications for Indian tennis.

"India has always found its Grand Slam success in doubles, where Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Sania Mirza, & myself in some way have inspired generations," Bopanna told Sportskeeda in an exclusive.

"By restricting entry to singles-ranked players, the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles effectively sidelines India from contention, denying millions of Indian fans the chance to see their country represented on one of tennis' biggest stages. This decision doesn’t just impact our top players. It dampens the aspirations of countless young athletes who dream of carrying India's legacy forward in Grand Slam tennis. If Indian doubles players can't compete, the very foundation of our tennis culture takes a hit. That makes the road to future Grand Slam victories even steeper".

Bopanna also explained that if Indian players are unable to participate in the US Open mixed doubles event, it could impact the tournament's viewership in India and hamper the game's popularity and development.

"For decades, Indian tennis has thrived on doubles, providing a legitimate path to global recognition despite the lack of extensive infrastructure and funding for singles development. This rule change slams that door shut, forcing players into a singles-centric system that India has historically struggled with. Without Indian representation in Grand Slams, the surge in tennis viewership and participation in India takes a direct hit. This would eventually affect sponsorships, funding, and ultimately, the growth of the sport," Bopanna added.

"The US Open's new policy risks alienating an entire generation of Indian fans who tune in, not just to watch global stars, but to see one of their own fight for a Grand Slam title. When a country is stripped of its best shot at international success, it doesn’t just affect today’s players. It dims the hopes of every young Indian who dreams of standing on that global stage. This is more than just a rule change; it’s a direct blow to the future of Indian tennis."