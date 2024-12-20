Ivan Lendl changes his mind on pickleball: 'Hated it too at first and then I played a few times'

Ivan Lendl seems to be the latest tennis great to be converted into a lover of pickleball. Lendl took the court in the Daytona Beach Open, which is part of the PPA Tour, in the senior division. Lendl admitted that he hated pickleball, like a few within the tennis community, but playing it a fvew times has changed his mind. Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queens Club, London - 14/6/16 Coach Ivan Lendl of Great Britain's Andy Murray during the first round Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

“I am a little too old to play tennis and keep running around too much. So I picked doubles and play half the court. I enjoyed it,” said Lendl on pickleball.com. “I hated it too at first and then I played a few times and I changed my mind.” Lendl, however, said that he will not consider coaching in the sport. “I don't think I'm qualified,” he said.

There might be a few who disagree with Lendl because of the Czech-American's extraordinary playing career. Having turned pro in 1978, Lendl won a total of eight Grand Slams in his career. This included three French Open and US Open titles each and two Australian Open victories. He reached the final of Wimbledon twice, losing to Boris Becker in 1986 and Pat Cash in 1987. Lendl is widely credited with popularising playing power-based baseline tennis with a particularly strong forehand.

Pickleball is a sport that has gained popularity around the world quite quickly and India's urban centres are no exception. There have been reports on social media of pickeball courts being booked weeks in advance in Mumbai. The sport is quite similar to tennis, which is why one would see videos of the likes of John McEnroe and Andre Agassi taking part in events like the 'Pickleball Slam'.

There was also a video of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna trying their hand at the sport in February this year. India’s Armaan Bhatia won a treble of titles at the recently held $50,000 PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball tournament, winning the men’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Stadium (DLTA) in October.