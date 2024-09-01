'Jannik Sinner is the favourite, but there are also...': Novak Djokovic picks US Open title contenders after shock exit

It wasn't Novak Djokovic's day as the defending champion crashed to a third round defeat to Alexei Popyrin, on Saturday. Djokovic tired and exhausted, having recently clinched gold at the Paris Olympics earlier this month. Novak Djokovic named Jannik Sinner as one of the title contenders.(AP)

Ahead of the US Open, he was seeking to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. But instead, he has finished 2024 without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017.

Popyrin was in sizzling form as he sealed a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 win. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Djokovic picked the favourite to win the US Open title this year. He said, "Popyrin beat me deservedly, if he serves like he did and plays well he can beat anyone. Alcaraz is out, so far it has been a tournament with big surprises. At the moment Jannik Sinner is the favourite, but there are also Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz who are playing well and can surprise, then also Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov."

Speaking after his defeat, Djokovic also said, "It's hard to see the big perspective right now. You're just angry and upset that you lost and the way you played, and that's it. But tomorrow is a new day. I will obviously think about what to do next."

This is also the first season since 2002 in which none of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer won't bag a Grand Slam title in a single year.

This year, Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of the Australian Open, withdrew before the French Open quarterfinals as he needed an operation on his right knee and also fell to a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, he clinched gold in Paris.

Even Carlos Alcaraz has been knocked out, having lost 1-6 5-7 4-6 to Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Even the Spaniard looked jaded after his Paris 2024 campaign.