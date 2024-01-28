Jannik Sinner makes sensational comeback to claim Australian Open

Right before the start of the sixth game of the second set when he was a set and a break down, Jannik Sinner engaged in a long and animated chat with coach Darren Cahill. Bulldozed tactically and skilfully by Daniil Medvedev, the young Italian sought answers from his box. The encouraging words, it appeared, would be to ride the storm and see what comes out the other end. This handout picture released by Tennis Australia on January 29, 2024, shows Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the 2024 Australian Open men's singles final trophy at the locker room in (AFP)

What did, was Sinner becoming a Grand Slam champion for the first time as his signature forehand winner ended a three-hour, 44-minute Australian Open final in which Medvedev set the pace but Sinner sprinted home 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

What did, was the 22-year-old, in his first Slam final against an opponent in his sixth, showing composure and ability to problem-solve from a two-set deficit. What did, was the first Italian singles Slam champion since 1976 becoming just the second player in the Open Era to win an Australian Open final from two sets to love down.

What did, was the latest Next Gen-turned-Slam champion etching his name as a new Australian Open men’s singles champion in a decade (since Stan Wawrinka in 2014), and the youngest since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Beating 10-time winner Djokovic in the semi-final, Sinner did not celebrate wildly, because for him the tournament wasn’t over. He did not even after it was, merely falling onto court and, hand on heart, acknowledging the crowd after getting back up. That’s your icy-cool former skier and current tennis sensation who concluded his on-court speech by saying, “I don't know anymore what to say.”

The same could be said for Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion who has now lost five of his six Slam finals. Twice from being two sets to love up (the first also at the Australian Open in 2022 against Rafael Nadal). “Probably being in the final is better than losing before,” Medvedev, looking forlorn before finally affording a smile, said on court.

Sinner was all smiles. He has been for the last four months, stringing a quality post-2023 US Open run that comprises titles in Beijing and Vienna — both beating Medvedev in the final — and the Davis Cup triumph with Italy. The less flashy but more solid, all-round and all-court player with a modest temperament to go has been among the most improved youngsters on the tour over the last couple of years.

“We are trying to get better every day, and even during tournaments we try to get stronger and understand situations a little better," Sinner said, looking at his coaching box that was revamped two years ago. “Which is not easy, because I'm still a little bit young, sometimes.”

Sinner took some time understanding the situation he found himself in during the final. But once he did, there was no looking back.

Medvedev came in with a gameplan to counter Sinner's serve-and-volley tactic, which the Russian felt worked for him in their previous three meetings (all of which he lost). The man who loves to return serve from standing by the advertising boards thus stepped in a few metres. With Medvedev returning better and from closer to the baseline, the break came twice in the first set. The Sinner serve, on point against Djokovic, was blunted by Medvedev.

The tactic also translated into the lanky Russian being more aggressive overall while also pushing forward and dictating at the net. Ever so comfortable hitting balls almost ankle-high, Medvedev was smacking balls on the rise. He took the battle by the scruff of the neck instead of absorbing blows and waiting for his moment like he so often does.

It was left to Sinner to do that this time, and for a large part of the first two sets he didn’t look like. The first sign of it came when Sinner got one of the two breaks back in the seventh game of the second set, returning with a lot more purpose.

His first serves began to find its teeth in the third set (he won 89% points on it compared to 50% in the second), and the strokes greater depth. With the Russian serving at 4-5, the Italian suddenly stared at set point. A long forehand from Medvedev gave it to Sinner, who paused and flashed a quiet fist bump.

When Sinner began the fourth set holding to love, the momentum shift was definite. While the fizz behind Medvedev's strokes dampened, Sinner's trademark injection of pace for winners (15 in the fourth set to 5 in the first) was increasingly making its impact. And again, serving to stay in the set, Medvedev — whose average service speed dropped — faltered in an error-strewn game that Sinner sealed with a big forehand.

Medvedev had spent over 24 hours on court when the fifth set began (around six more than his opponent), and it did show. Sinner had never been in a one-set shootout for a Slam title, and it did not show.

The contrast to the opening two sets was glaring in the sixth game of the decider. Sinner executed a passing return winner past Medvedev — who was still charging to the net but without as much success — before the latter's serve-and-volley attempt backfired.

Medvedev's serve was broken with a forehand crosscourt winner from Sinner. And soon, a new Grand Slam champion was formed.