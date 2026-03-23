Jannik Sinner one match away from overtaking Novak Djokovic’s incredible record

Jannik Sinner equalled Novak Djokovic's record for the most consecutive sets in ATP Masters 1000 history. The Italian tied Djokovic at 24 after his 6-3, 6-3 opening round victory against Damir Dzumhur at the ongoing Miami Open.

Sinner's Masters 1000 run has seen him lose an average of just over 3 games per set, and he has bagged wins against Top 10 opponents since November's Paris Masters. He got the title without dropping a set, and repeated it at the Paribas Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

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One match away Now he has the chance to overtake Djokovic when he takes on 30th seed Corentin Moutet in the third round. Djokovic's 24-set streak began in early 2016, and he bagged two trophies during that duration. He began his run with a second-round win against Bjorn Frantangelo in Indian Wells.

Speaking after his win, Sinner said, "I feel like the scoreboard matters at times. For me, I try to improve as a player and put myself in the position to play as many matches as possible. I always treat every opponent in the same way, trying to come on court and do my best with a great attitude and trying to go for it."

"For me, the transition game is very important. It is a part that we've tried to improve a lot," said Sinner. "It also depends a bit, day by day. Today, starting off with a break straightaway, I tried to be a bit aggressive. At times it worked very well, at times I made a couple of unforced errors, but I did not have a lot of time to adjust here. It is very different than in Indian Wells. First-round matches are never easy, so I am happy."