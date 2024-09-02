Jannik Sinner sends message to Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic after US Open exits: 'In my opinion...'

With Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic out of the ongoing US Open, the spotlight will be on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round. The Italian is the title contender right now, and defeated Aussie Christopher O'Connell in the third round, winning 6-1 6-4 6-2. Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his third round match against Australia's Christopher O'Connell.(REUTERS)

Speaking after his third round win, the World No. 1 analysed Alcaraz and Djokovic's exits, and also spoke on his objectives.

"The first goal is to reach the second week and then constantly raise the level. The opponents are getting tougher and tougher and each of them deserves to be there. We have seen many matches with many surprises, which makes us understand that tennis is an unpredictable sport and nothing is taken for granted. You always have to be focused, I look at what happens on my side of the net, every match is difficult and we will see what happens in the next one," he said.

"In my opinion, the journey is the most beautiful thing, regardless of the results and how simple it may seem. Every day is very important and I am trying to improve myself as a person and as a player. There are many hours to spend on the court and the results are the consequence of the level you express on the track," he added.

Sinner was in stunning form in his third round win. He clinched the first five games and 21 of the first 29 points to showcase his ambitions.

He registered 15 aces, and also won five of O'Connell's 12 service games, and finished with twice as many winners, 46, as unforced errors, 22.

Meanwhile, O'Connell said, "I felt like he was on from the get-go. I felt a little bit clueless, to be honest. ... Every single shot, I just felt like I had to do something with it, because he was just on me. He was suffocating me."