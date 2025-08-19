Jannik Sinner's ‘super apology’ to fans after retiring during Cincinnati final, tells Alcaraz ‘not the way you want it’

Italian ace tennis star Jannik Sinner apologised to the fans at P&G Center Court after he had to retire due to illness in the Cincinnati Open men's singles final. Sinner admitted he had fallen ill a day before the final against Carlos Alcaraz but still tried to take the court, hoping he could compete despite not being at full strength. His effort, however, lasted only about 23 minutes before he was forced to stop. Jannik Sinner congratulated Carlos Alcaraz after the Cincinnati Open title win.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sinner apologised to the fans after the match, who came in large numbers for the big finale, and he failed to complete the match.

“Hello everyone, first, usually I start with the opponent, but today I have to start with you guys. I'm super, super sorry to disappoint you from yesterday. I didn't feel great. I thought that I would I would improve during the night, but it came up worse, so I tried to come out, trying to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more. I'm very, very sorry for all of you. I know that maybe some of you on Monday, they had to work, they had to do something else, so I'm really, really sorry,” Sinner said after the match.

He went on to congratulate Alcaraz on his victory, noting that the Spaniard himself would not have preferred to claim the title under such circumstances.

"Congrats Carlos, for the tilte, for sure not the way you want it to, but that's it. It's amazing what kind of season you are you're producing and your whole team. You're doing amazing. Keep it up, I wish you only the best for the US Open, obviously, the rest of the season," he added.

It was also unclear whether the Italian would be fit enough to partner Katerina Siniakova in the revamped mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows, which is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This is not the way I want to win trophies”: Alcaraz

Alcaraz won his 22nd career title as he claimed his 17th victory in a row at the Masters 1000 level.

"This is not the way I want to win trophies," Alcaraz said. I understand how Jannik is feeling right now."

He called the Italian "a true champion, I know you will come back better and stronger than ever."