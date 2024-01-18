close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Jessica Pegula crashes out of Australian Open after losing in second round

Jessica Pegula crashes out of Australian Open after losing in second round

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 18, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 after losing in the second round of women's singles to Clara Burel in straight games (4-6, 2-6) at Margaret Court Arena.

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 after losing in the second round of women's singles to Clara Burel in straight games (4-6, 2-6) at Margaret Court Arena.

Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Clara Burel of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis(AP)
Jessica Pegula of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Clara Burel of France during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis(AP)

More to follow…

