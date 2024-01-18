Jessica Pegula crashes out of Australian Open after losing in second round
Jan 18, 2024 12:15 PM IST
Fifth seed Jessica Pegula crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 after losing in the second round of women's singles to Clara Burel in straight games (4-6, 2-6) at Margaret Court Arena.
