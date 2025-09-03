Jessica Pegula details: All on American star's net worth, family, husband and more

Jessica Pegula, the No. 4 seed, on Tuesday, September 2, secured a semifinals spot at the US Open for the second consecutive year after thrashing Barbora Krejcikova in a dominating 6-3, 6-3 victory at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. She has again reached the final four without dropping a set, ESPN reported. Jessica Pegula of the United States(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Prior to Pegula, former world champion Serena Williams was the last women's player to reach the semifinals of the US Open in consecutive years without surrendering a set. She did this in four consecutive years, between 2011 and 2014.

Jessica Pegula: Know her net worth

Currently being looked upon as one of the top contenders for the US Open tournament, Pegula is also popular for being the wealthiest player, thanks to her family heritage, Daily Express reported.

Jessica's parents are Terry and Kim Pegula, who serve as the proprietors of the National Football League (NFL) team Buffalo Bills as well as the National Hockey League (NHL) side the Buffalo Sabres. The family is estimated to hold a net worth of nearly $6.7 billion, according to The Daily Express.

According to People magazine, Jessica was encouraged by her parents to take part in tennis games at the mere age of seven. Since then, she has remained deeply involved with the sport and emerged as one of the most celebrated female tennis players worldwide.

Jessica was born in New York, but they family had moved to Wexford, Pennsylvania, and later to South Carolina and Florida to allow Jessica to focus on her career.

The 31-year-old has often remained in the limelight for being raised in opulent circumstances. Earlier, she highlighted how her fortune stands as the foundation of her accomplishments.

She stated that it's "fun" to witness various crossovers like Bills fans supporting the club's jerseys even when she remains far away in countries like Qatar.

Jessica Pegula on her family wealth

"I personally don't have that money. It's probably my dad or my parents. I don't know why that kind of stuck... My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America," Daily Express quoted Jessica as saying.

However, she noted that this "doesn't really bother" her. Jessica believes that it does not really "matter how much money you have."

FAQs

How many children do Terry and Kim Pegula have?

The couple shares three children together, including Jessica, Kelly, and Matthew.

Who is Jessica Pegula married to?

Her husband is Taylor Gahagen. The couple tied the knot in 2021.

Who defeated Jessica Pegula in US Open 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica in the US Open 2024 final.