Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula’s $100 million yacht enrages taxpayers

Buffalo Bills’ owner Terry Pegula has come under public scrutiny recently after videos and images of his $100 million superyacht went viral on social media. This enraged many New Yorkers who are being compelled to contribute tax-paying dollars towards the construction of a stadium for the Bills, despite many being New York Giants and New York Jets fans. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, left, and team owner Terry Pegula watch practice at the team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y.(AP)

Outrage over the billionaire’s yacht

“TRENDING: #Bills fans are angry that team owners Terry and Kim Pegula drive around their mega-yacht worth nearly 100 million dollars…. Local taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for the team's new stadium. 😳😳😳” MLFootball shared on X. The post garnered over 1.2 million views.

According to the New York Post, the 200-foot superyacht is valued somewhere between the $75 million and $100 million mark and carries 12 guests in six suites, a glass-sided spa pool, jacuzzi, sauna, cinema lounge, gym, and expansive owner’s deck with private dining, bar, and entertainment areas.

New York residents, on the other hand, are being compelled to shell out up to $600 million towards the construction of the new venue as Erie County pitches in another $250 million. The project is currently estimated to already have gone $560 million over the original estimate, with many critics labelling the disaster as “corporate welfare” at the expense of public well-being.

“While the Buffalo Bills were being aggressively recruited by other states, Governor Hochul was able to secure their long term future in Western New York for the next thirty years while creating jobs for thousands of union workers,” a spokesperson for the governor’s office told the outlet. The rep went on to call the Bills “a proven economic driver for New York State, and the taxes generated from the team will support more than 100 percent of the public share of the new stadium.”

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the news ever since the video was posted online. “Don’t be mad at the billionaires, be mad at your state representatives who allowed them to use your money! Or Realize that stadium brings in jobs and taxes to the state. It’s a double edge sword!” a user wrote.

“I still don’t understand why tax payers have to pay for a stadium of a team someone owns and makes money off of. So retarded,” another user questioned. “If Terry Pegula didn't have a NET WORTH of a Billion dollars, he would not have been able to buy the Bills and keep them in Buffalo, nor build a new stadium. I am glad he bought the team, and gave the ok to draft Josh,” one more added.

“Yep. Pay players 50 bazillion dollars a year. Whatever the market will bear. Right up to the point you ask for a friggin Dime of taxpayer funding. don’t care about whatever twisted data you use to claim revenue positive, blah blah blah. Build your own flippin stadium,” a user opined.

“Basically the $850 given by New York State and Eric county have gone into cost overruns due to New York's incompetence and government. I have no issue with the Pegulas here. As far as then skimping on the Sabres thats another story but they have out an lot of $$$ into this team,” a user shared.

The Bills are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday (September 8).

With contribution from Stuti Gupta